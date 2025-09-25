It’s wonderful to see green initiatives make it to other segments in the automotive space. Zero-emission technology is no longer confined to passenger vehicles and personal mobility platforms. To be honest, the majority of manufacturers behind motorhomes and campers now incorporate sustainability into their builds. A recent reveal introduces the Embark EV, and it’s colossal!

Compared to some of the eco-friendly options out there, this is literally massive. Most of the models on the market right now are typically adventure trailers or laughably smaller than this gargantuan offering. According to press materials, this RV is the work of Thor Industries and Harbinger.

Interestingly enough, the Embark EV was merely a concept back in 2024. Due to the limits of modern battery-electric systems, engineers and designers quickly run into problems when a project scales up in size. It’s billed as “an electrified Class A camper bus” and rightfully so.

Its length spans around 30 feet and is brimming with lavish creature comforts. In fact, we would like to call it a luxury dwelling on wheels. Reports say it will roll out the production line under the Entegra Coach emblem. To realistically achieve a proposed 450-mile range, we have a hybrid configuration.

In addition to its all-electric architecture, the Embark EV is likewise packing a range-extender unit. Technically, it is still a zero-emission RV as long as the owners don’t venture beyond the capacity of its 140 kWh batteries. However, if a DC fast charging station is within reach, the 800V charging architecture can quickly top it up to 80% in an hour.

Images courtesy of Entegra Coach/Thor Industries/Harbinger