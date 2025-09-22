Blenders have seen upgrades to speed, motor power, size, and jar designs. But they still work the same way: the blade spins fast in one direction, chasing down food and cutting them into smaller pieces. The results aren’t always consistent though and you still need to scrape down food down to the blade. Tribest’s Backspin blender provides an innovative solution to this problem by having the blades and jar spin in oppposing directions for efficient results

It’s the world’s first Contra-Rotating Impact Blender with Vacuum Technology that forever changes the mechanics of how blender works. Its innovative Contra-Rotating system effortlessly handles even the toughest ingredients. It creates head-on impacts between the blades and the ingredients by spinning the jar in the opposite direction.

This results in 100% hands-free blending sans the need to tamp or scrape down the sides of the jar. Tribest’s Backspin can blend whole fruits and vegetables with minimal pre-chopping and handles even dry, sticky ingredients without needing to add liquid. It consistently delivers even and thorough blends.

Moreover, its innovative Vacuum Technology removes oxygen from the jar before blending and creates an airtight vacuum seal to preserve the taste, color, texture, and aroma of the blends, and helps with longer shelf life.

Tribest’s Backspin blender features 12 variable speeds easily adjustable with a simple turn. The LED illuminates the speed levels. Meanwhile, five presets cater to a wide array of ingredients: Auto, Auto Low, Auto High, Vacuum, and Pulse. This machine runs on a powerful 900W motor and has magnetic stainless steel blades for easy cleanup.

Images courtesy of Tribest