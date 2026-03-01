Canoly’s C16 juicer caters to households seeking a multi-functional kitchen appliance in a compact design. It’s a sorbet maker, a cold-pressed juicer, and a vegan milk maker in one.

Its 6″ chute opening is perfect for large batch juicing, allowing you to put in whole or uncut fruits or vegetables. The large chute enables hands-free juicing, so you can just load the ingredients into the 2.6L hopper and let the machine do its job.

Moreover, thanks to its simple design, cleanup is easy and mess-free. The C16 is ideal for busy lifestyles, offering a quick assembly and disassembly. Its latch unlocks with a pop in seconds for effortless removal of the pulp outlet. Then simply empty out the pulp completely and rinse.

Aside from juicing, this countertop kitchen appliance can also make plant-based milk from almond to oat milk. It also makes sorbet thanks to the addition of a sorbet strainer.

Simply replace the pulp strainer used for juicing with the sorbet strainer for this function. It’s advisable to use frozen (for 8 hours/overnight), peeled, and pitted fruits. Thaw the fruits for about 3-5 minutes before making the sorbet.

Canoly’s C16 3-in-1 multifunctional juicer features a powerful brushless 250W AC motor that operates quietly at 35db. This allows you to enjoy fresh juice, milk, or sorbet early in the morning without waking up the entire household. Its built-in pre-cutting blade also ensures zero waste, which means more yield and more nutrition.

Moreover, its cold press technology minimizes heat and oxidation to preserve nutrients, enzymes, and flavor. It is light enough to carry around at 5.7 kg (12.56 lb) and made of BPA-free materials with a design that ensures ease of use and maintenance.

Images courtesy of Canoly