New York City-based Electra Research designed an alternative cooking method to traditional electric and gas stoves that offers lower fire-risk, more precision, and better efficiency. The Electra Induction Stove requires no re-wiring, no kitchen renovation, and more importantly, no stress.

Its plug-and-play design lets you start cooking right away. It connects directly to your home’s wiring unit via a standard 120V outlet to deliver fast and powerful heat. Being electric also means a healthier indoor air without the accidental gas seepage.

Conveniently, the Electra Induction Stove runs on a built-in 5KWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. This means it is rechargeable, hence, it can still run through a power outage.

It features a user-friendly and intuitive interface with tactile knob controls and clear power indicators. It has a 30″ stainless steel body with a durable scratch-resistant glass top, and a best-in-class 10″ induction burners for large pans.

Electra’s induction burners deliver up to 1,800 each watts of fast, even heat that’s comparable to a 20K BTU gas range. Moreover, there’s the spacious 4.55 cu ft. true convection oven.

The oven bakes evenly from 250°F to 550°F with a dedicated convection heating element around the fan. It preheats to 450°F in just 10 minutes and unlike gas, offers faster, more consistent results that keeps heat inside the oven and not your kitchen.

This oven is also more cost-effective than standard induction ranges as it uses up to 85% less peak power. The Electra Induction Stove even connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network through a companion app, where you can set the battery to charge at off-peak times, when electricity is cheaper.

Images courtesy of Electra