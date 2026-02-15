Save countertop space in your kitchen or bar area with the industry first Whirlpool refrigerator with built-in nugget ice maker. It is available in a 3-door or 4-door French Door versions.

The brand will launch latest technologies designed to help solve family challenges at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), North America’s largest and most prestigious trade show dedicated to kitchen and bath design. The event runs from Feb. 17-19.

Whirlpool will showcase its new kitchen appliance at the Whirlpool Corporation Booth (#W701). This 36-inch-wide unit offers dual ice makers. It not only makes soft, chewable nugget ice but also regular cubed ice.

It makes both easily accessible from one appliance. Hence, saving you both countertop space and money from purchasing a separate ice maker machine. The brand markets the refrigerator with built-in nugget ice maker as practical and intuitive as it is innovative.

Another product Whirlpool will launch at KBIS is an industry-first in the laundry room: the Front Load Laundry Tower with UV Clean technology. This innovative system uses ultraviolet light that shines into the water and works to reduce bacteria during the wash cycle. UV Clean can be added to regular washing and even in cool water temperatures. It reduces bacteria without needing high temperatures, harsh chemicals, or risking damage to the fabric.

“The innovations we’re unveiling at KBIS demonstrate how Whirlpool is advancing the industry. We are proud to introduce several industry-first products that continue our momentum from 2025, showing how technology can truly and meaningfully improve life at home,” said Mike Gross, Senior Vice President Product Marketing & Merchandising at Whirlpool Corporation.

Images courtesy of Whirlpool