At first glance, we thought this new speaker was from Bang & Olufsen. With its use of premium materials and sculptural design, the TreSound Mini seems like a model straight out of the Danish company’s stellar catalog. However, the naming convention does not match what B&O usually applies to its lineup. Nevertheless, we’re just glad the price point is not as cost-prohibitive.

Anyway, we have to give TRETTITRE credit for the refined aesthetics of this “mini Bluetooth speaker. Interested buyers can choose from three stylish colors: Silver, Golden, and Black. The former two flaunt a cool brushed metallic finish, but we prefer the slightly muted luster of the latter.

The manufacturer shares that the TreSound Mini features an aluminum alloy cabinet. With the aid of CNC and re-oxidation processes, the result is a precision-machined outline with enhanced durability. Furthermore, the addition of ABS plastic components keeps the weight down to about 3.31 lbs.

Size-wise, it is listed at 168 mm x 168 mm x 252 mm (L x W x H). Given the dimensions, it still manages to support a modest 30W RMS. Its cone-like housing packs a 1.0″ tweeter and a 2.75” woofer and is engineered for a 360-degree surround sound output.

TRETTITRE says the maximum SPL is about >92 dB, while the woofer sensitivity is around 82 dB. The TreSound Mini comes with a 5,200 mAh battery and charges via USB-C at 5V/3A. A full charge lasts up to 10 hours — ideal for extended listening sessions at home.

For a more immersive audio output, it’s possible to pair two units for a true wireless stereo configuration. We also find the RGB lighting effects a welcome visual treat that helps set the mood. With its stylish looks, the TreSound Mini easily blends with any type of decor.

Images courtesy of TRETTITRE