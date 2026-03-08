When Nothing entered the smartphone scene as a fresh yet bold Android OEM, most were skeptical at first. However, we are now four generations in, and the brand has established itself as a standout when it comes to aesthetics, build quality, and cool gimmicks. Meanwhile, its hardware ecosystem continues to grow with the arrival of the Headphone (a).

So far, the distinctive design language remains intact, with the use of futuristic accents visible through transparent sections. See-through enclosures are always fascinating, especially the retro vibe they add to an otherwise modern product.

These over-ear headphones measure 177 mm x 78 mm x 190.4 mm (HxWxD) and weigh roughly about 11 ounces. Nothing ships the Headphone (a) in four colors: White, Black, Pink, and Yellow. However, it seems only the first three are available for purchase on the website.

Each pillow-shaped earcup holds a 40 mm driver with a rated frequency of 20 Hz to 40,000 Hz. Nothing says the diaphragm uses PEN+PU for the dome material with a titanium coating. Apart from the In-house acousting tuning, LDAC and Hi-Res certifications guarantee superior sound.

It supports Microsoft Swift Pair and Google Fast Pair technologies for seamless wireless connectivity via Bluetooth. The manufacturer also makes it a pleasant tactile experience courtesy of the roller, paddle, switch, and clicky buttons.

Enable active noise cancelling for an immersive listening session or disable it to enhance awareness of your surroundings. The Headphone (a) is powered by a 1,060 mAh battery, which is enough for up to 135 hours of music playback and a talk time of up to 72 hours on a single charge.

