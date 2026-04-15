Pepe Valenti’s Silver Lining Cabinet blurs the line between furniture and art in its creative expression. More than a functional piece, it effectively stands alone as a sculptural display, mesmerizing in its sleek, sinuous form.

The Barcelona-based designer said making this piece was a pivotal moment for him. He shared, “This cabinet marks a turning point in my practice, a moment where my sculptural language pushes beyond and challenges functionality.” He added that it was born out of “the discipline of repetition and the urgency for growth.”

Valenti shared, “The Silver Lining Cabinet grew out of a personal need to evolve. I’ve always believed in the power of repetition: when you repeat a process, you discover new angles, new tensions, new possibilities. But alongside that rhythm, I also feel a pull toward the unknown, a need to step outside what I know and confront challenges that reshape me.”

The furniture took five months to complete through trial and error, with each technical limitation opening new aesthetic discovery. While some cabinets blend in the background due to their utilitarian form, his creation draws curiosity and begs tactile interaction.

Showcased at the 2026 Collectible Brussels, the Silver Lining Cabinet is made from chrome-plated stainless steel. It measures 200 x 100 x 30 cm and features two hammered doors that boast unique texture and personality.

The cabinet has a single interior shelf, keeping its external artistic form intact. Valenti said of his creation, “In the end, this cabinet became a love letter to my craft and to my need for growth, a reminder that new perspectives often appear in discomfort, a silver lining formed through persistence.”

Images courtesy of Pepe Valenti