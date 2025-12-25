Nostalgia is a powerful emotion. The longing for something from the past can inspire people to recreate the experience with the help of modern technology. In fact, it might be why we’re getting this fascinating music playback platform from Mixx Audio. Just in time for the holidays, the Analog Plus rekindles our love for vinyl records and compact discs.

While the current generation of listeners might argue that digital streaming services are more convenient, others do not share the same sentiment. Perhaps it’s the timeless appeal of physical formats and the strong demand for said items. Nevertheless, you can now save space with this turntable and CD player combo.

The engineering and design of the Analog Plus deserve praise for its clever system. Integrating a CD player in the middle of the platter is pure genius. Meanwhile, a spindle mounted on top of the former’s cover ensures your vinyl records are precisely in position. Its tonearm comes with an Audio Technica AT3600L moving magnet cartridge and stylus.

Who knew that a concentric approach would work seamlessly, even from an aesthetic standpoint? Despite its compatibility with vintage media, it also features contemporary touches for good measure. Mixx Audio automates the controls for both the CD player and turntable via an infrared remote. Additionally, the unit features a digital track display panel.

Furthermore, Bluetooth connectivity allows users to wirelessly pair the Analog Plus with their favorite speakers. It is compatible with standard CDs and supports 7″ or 12″ vinyl records as well. A transparent dust cover is a nifty extra to showcase the moving parts during playback.

Images courtesy of Mixx Audio