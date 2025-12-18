Sprays, foggers, or toxic chemical repellents are the common go-to solutions to kill mosquitoes. They are effective but cause more harm than good to the respiratory system, both to humans and animals. There’s a far better and safer option called Mosqitter Mini. It’s a chemical-free alternative to mosquito control founded by Mosqitter, a female-founded climate-tech company.

The device is over eight years in the making with the help of leading entomologists and research institutions across North America, Europe and Latin America. It was made with a goal to eliminate reliance on chemical insect control, while delivering professional-grade effectiveness.

Designed for home use, Mosqitter Mini reduces mosquito presence up 93 percent and offers a wide one-acre coverage area. It uses a combination of light, heat, and optional scent to disrupt the behaviour and reproduction cycles of harmful flying insects. These include mosquitoes, gnats, midges, moths, no-see-ums, horse flies, and yellowjackets. It emits UV light, imitates human smell, and breathing patterns to attract and trap these insects.

According to the company, after four weeks, it effectively reduced their populations by 93%. It does so in a manner that is eco-friendly and safe for humans, animals, and even to beneficial insects. It also operates quietly in the background, making it ideal to use even during sleeping hours.

“At Mosqitter, we believe protecting your family from mosquitoes should never come at the cost of your health or the environment,” said Anastasiia Romanova, CEO & Co-Founder of Mosqitter.

Mosqitter Mini represents Mosqitter’s first mass-market consumer product patterned after their large-scale B2B systems used in resorts, hotels, and outdoor venues. Its plug-and-play design and compact size make it ideal for both indoor and outdoor use.

Images courtesy of Mosqitter