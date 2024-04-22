TrekGear’s SerpBlade is designed not merely as a tool but as an “extension of your style and reliability. ” This is no average folder as it’s crafted for durability and various functionality.

This is a compact utility folding scalpel that employs a back flipper and a roller bearing mechanism to effortlessly deploy the blade. A liner lock keeps the blade in place during use to prevent unwanted accidents. Conveniently, this folder is compatible with seven different scalpel blades including No.18, No.20, No.21, No.22, No.23, No.24, and No.25.

This versatility makes the SerpBlade a valuable tool for a variety of tasks that call for precise cuts or handling of tougher materials. The blade stays sharp and on the ready whenever you need to open boxes or packages, slice, cut, trim, shave, score surfaces, cut a paracord, and more.

Not to mention, having replaceable blades make this pocket knife TSA-approved. You just have to disassemble the blade, dispose it, and keep the frame during your travels. Moreover, this folder is crafted not just for sleek aesthetics but likewise for durability. It boasts a premium carbon fiber handle and a CNC-machined Grade 5 titanium frame.

The SerpBlade even added a handy window or glass breaker made from durable tungsten steel, which could prove helpful during unexpected emergency situations. As for its weight, its built for effortless portability at just 37.3 grams and is compact at merely 3.19 inches long. It has a built-in pocket clip and lanyard hole for added convenience and multiple ways of carry. You can attach it to a keychain, a lanyard bead or carabiner, or to your backpack so you never go out without it.

