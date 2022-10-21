How do you build a high-performance bicycle that delivers performance, comfort, and fun? Trek appears to have the perfect formula that would make cyclists feel like professional athletes. This is the Domane+ SLR and it’s what the manufacturer calls an “e-road bike” to help you overcome any challenges. Its cutting-edge engineering and tech are ready for almost anything.

To address weight, Trek uses patented 800 Series OCLV carbon to construct the frame. The Domane+ SLR features a tapered head tube, a TQ drive system, a rear IsoSpeed, a flat mount disc, fender mounts, a 142 mm x 12 mm thru-axle, and internal routing for the cables.

Next is the Domane+ carbon fork which comes with fender mounts, an internal brake routing system, a tapered carbon steerer, and a 12 mm x 100 mm thru axle. Overall, this makes it the brand’s “lightest e-bike ever” at only 26 lbs. Providing the electric assist is the TQ harmonic pin ring motor.

Its operation is quiet, while the exceptional range-to-weight-to-speed ratio makes it an efficient choice. You’ll barely know it’s there as the Domane+ SLR’s motor supports speeds up to 28 mph. Powering this component is a 360 Wh battery within the downtube lasting up to 60 miles in Eco mode.

If this is not enough, Trek also offers a range extender add-on for your Domane+ SLR. To keep the weight in check, the e-road bike uses Bontrager Aeolus RSL 37 OCLV Carbon wheels shod in Bontrager R3 Hard-Case Lite, tubeless, and aramid bead tires. Telemetry and status are visible via the integrated TQ LED display with Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity.

Images courtesy of Trek