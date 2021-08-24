The gang is back at it again following the success of their recent collaboration. We have Nike, Travis Scott, and Fragment Design to thank for their cool take on the Air Jordan 1 High. If you missed out, then that’s too bad. For those who don’t mind another silhouette then you’re in luck because we’re getting the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low.

Hiroshi Fujiwara has been very busy since the start of the year. It shows with the growth of his catalog of partnerships. Who knows? Perhaps after the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low, there might be another on the way.

Anyway, Nike describes its latest foray as a prime illustration of the “rule of three” and we agree. The trio comes together to give this popular sneaker their respective artistic touches. It retains the iconic retro look with its premium leather upper in white, with black overlays, eyestays, and mudguards.

Shades of Military Blue are on the heel, collar, lining, insole, and outsole. The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low then features laces, a reverse Swoosh logo on the lateral sides, and an aged midsole in the shade of sail. The Swoosh logos on the medial sides are in black and are in the original direction. We also like how they are keeping the co-branding subtle here.

Fujiwara’s signature serial numbers are printed on the medial part of the midsole close to the heel. There’s also the double lightning bolt emblem on the right heel just below the classic Air Jordan badge on the right sneaker. Meanwhile, the left one shows a Cactus Jack branding on the heel counter with the logo right below. The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1 Low are available now.

