The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes is a first-of-its-kind release inspired by one of the rapper’s earlier spins on the Jordan 1 Low sneakers. Nike made this pair available on the spookiest day of October, Friday the 13th, and in fitting Frankenstein-esque hues. The pair comes in a color combination of Neutral Olive, Black, Sail and Lt Lemon Twist.

The collaborative silhouette uses premium materials throughout including Nubuck, leather and mesh. Crisp leather in warm neutrals adorn the upper with a combination of Sail overlays and Neutral Olive underlays. Co-branded custom-printed insoles highlight the prolific team up while La Flame’s Cactus Jack graphics are stitched on the heel and discreetly layered beneath the medial white leather Swoosh.

Moreover, the backward Swoosh on the side is also a hallmark of every Travis Scott AJ1 design. The earthy-coloured shoe box packed with pink wrapping paper is also a homage to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low you know and love.

Modifications to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Golf Shoes include a new outsole with an integrated raised traction pattern for better turf grip and designed to assist you power through your golf swing. Then there’s the new phantom green tongue label with the Jordan Golf logo.

This sports wear features Nike Air cushioning underfoot for all-day comfort through all 18 holes. The new silhouette retails for $170 USD through Nike SNKRS and select retailers. This “course-ready collab sends it right down the middle of the fairway” and is expected to arrive with extra laces.

