When consumer electronics became mainstream back in the day, most of us wondered what wizardry within made it all happen. It was difficult to satisfy our curiosity at the time given almost everything was constructed out of wood, metal, and other opaque materials. Everything changed when advancements in plastics led to see-through enclosures. Now, products like the Transparent Turntable caters to that distinct fascination with technology.

Have any of you tried taking apart busted toys and appliances just to see the components inside? Well, most of us did and companies eventually incorporated transparent and translucent elements which remains a popular aesthetic presentation even today. Vinyl enthusiasts can finally enjoy the acoustics as well as the mechanical aspects with every listening session courtesy of this Stockholm-based audio company.

We’ve already featured a couple of speakers from the Swedish brand and the Transparent Turntable manages to embody the same striking design philosophy. This premium offering is constructed out of aluminum and tempered glass and is available in white or black colorways. Its dimensions are 16″ x 5″ x 13″ and tips the scales at 14 lbs.

Only a few can match the stylistic appeal of this modern record player owners can easily match it to their home’s decor. The belt-driven system supports 33 and 45-rpm playback speeds and features an S-shaped tonearm with a pre-mounted Ortofon OM5E cartridge and an elliptical diamond stylus. You also have several connectivity options via the built-in phono preamp, 3.5 mm port, or Bluetooth 5.0.

The Transparent Turntable is modular to an extent as the manufacturer encourages buyers to repair or upgrade their products should they wish to. For example, the cartridge mount is a standard 0.5″ while the headshell mount is listed as standard SME. Now you can have a matching setup with the brand’s lineup of speakers.

Images courtesy of Transparent