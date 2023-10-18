After a rocky launch of both current-generation game systems due to component shortages brought about by the pandemic, stocks of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are somewhat stable. Several years on, Sony has established a staggering lead against its rival and currently enjoys a huge market share. With the release of its INZONE Buds, it hopes to dominate elsewhere as well.

You’ve likely followed our regular coverage of what Sony has in store for its PlayStation brand. So far, we have the Pulse Explore, PlayStation Portal, and the revamped PlayStation 5. As for the INZONE Buds, these true wireless stereo in-ears seem to be geared toward PC and mobile phone gamers.

The company is closely working with professional players – specifically the legendary team Fnatic. These gamers have honed their senses to make split-second decisions to secure victory in every match. As such, factors such as latency, microphone sensitivity, ergonomics, sound quality, and battery life are carefully curated to deliver the best experience.

The INZONE Buds boasts an impressive 12-hour battery life, personalized spatial audio, active noise cancellation, and an AI-powered microphone for crystal-clear communication with your teammates. Sony understands how comfort can affect performance, which is why each unit only weighs about 0.32 ounces.

Even the eartips were designed for long gaming sessions to prevent skin irritation and soreness. Users can fully customize the touch controls to make it feel even more intuitive. With a special USB-C dongle, latency drops to below 30 ms so each acoustic cue can be heard as the action happens. Sony offers the INZONE Buds in Black or White colorways with a matching charging case and the USB-C dongle included.

Images courtesy of Sony