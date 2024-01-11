There’s an overwhelming number of stuff to sift through this week and beyond with CES 2024 now underway. In just a span of a few days, the biggest names in the business have already dropped their biggest reveals and we believe there are even more to follow. It’s just a matter of pacing as we bring to your attention Sennheiser’s lineup — specifically the Momentum True Wireless 4.

Despite Apple’s formidable lead in the true stereo wireless earbuds market, its products hardly appeal to hardcore audiophiles. These people take acoustic fidelity extremely seriously and wouldn’t even dare use anything that would degrade the quality of their tunes. Thankfully, the German firm caters to a wide range of segments.

As it says, the Momentum True Wireless 4 are a pair of TWS earbuds engineered to be discrete yet pack a punch when it comes to sound. The latest iteration touts a host of improvements over its predecessor which should be enough to convince owners to make the upgrade. Press materials highlight an S5 Sound Gen 2 with Snapdragon Sound Technology.

These allow Senheisser’s new SKU to support various lossless audio codecs such as Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless, Auracast, Bluetooth LE Audio, and more. If you’re one of the many who like to tune out ambient audio during music playback, the Momentum True Wireless 4 ships with adaptive noise cancellation tech as well.

A full charge provides approximately 7.5 hours of battery life or a total of 30 hours with the included charging case. For added convenience, not only can you top-up the batteries via USB-C but Qi wireless charging is likewise supported. Sennheiser also debuted other models alongside the flagship Momentum True Wireless 4.

Images courtesy of Sennheiser