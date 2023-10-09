Portable Bluetooth speakers are now an integral part of any music lover’s arsenal of tech gadgets. The ability to play your tunes out loud and share them with others is a major selling point. Unfortunately, almost every model out there – even from premium brands – encounters a limitation when it comes to output. Meanwhile, the SOUNDBOKS 4 seems like an exception.

It’s the combination of size and wattage. However, it’s crucial for manufacturers to engineer their products in a way that the acoustic quality remains consistent when they scale their speakers up or down. So far, we’ve featured two portable models from the Danish group, and this is by far their most massive offering to date.

The SOUNDBOKS 4 is available in two colorways: Black and Metallic Gray. Its frame is powder-coated aluminum, while the housing is constructed out of poplar wood. The dimensions are listed as 25.6” × 17” × 13” (H x W x D). It’s slightly on the heftier side at 35.5 lbs., but it’s not meant to be moved around much once it’s in position.

Anyway, there are steel handles to aid in transport. To protect it from scuffs, the corners feature silicone bumpers. Moreover, SOUNDBOKS ensures it can withstand a bit of moisture via an IP65-rated coating applied to its sensitive electronic components. As for performance, this bad boy is capable of up to 126 dB at max volume.

We have three 72W RMS Infineon MERUS Audio eximo class D amplifiers alongside a next-generation adaptive DSP with bass enhancement technology. Next are the two 10” woofers, one 1” compression driver tweeter, and a bass reflex port. Powering the SOUNDBOKS 4 is a 12.8V. 7.8 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery.

Depending on the volume, playback will last anywhere between 6-40 hours, while a full recharge takes 3.5 hours. Bluetooth 5.0 wireless connectivity is supported, while physical ports are likewise integrated for other types of setups. Blast your beats and party on with the SOUNDBOKS 4!

Images courtesy of SOUNDBOKS