Apart from vehicles, Porsche also caters to its avid fans with a portfolio of lifestyle products. Under the Porsche Design label, the company engineers a variety of items such as apparel, eyewear, accessories, timepieces, bags/luggage, and electronics. A fascinating segment of theirs we have been closely following is audio. The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro is the latest entry.

If you’ve seen the brand’s previous speaker outings, there is a selection of conventional or automotive-inspired models. Hence, it gives consumers a choice between the more cohesive cosmetics or the avant-garde. Hardcore gearheads will undoubtedly love the aesthetic details of the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro.

According to Porsche Design, they are taking an original exhaust system of a 922 GT3 and turning it into an acoustic device. Unlike the others before it, this is available in one colorway only (black/silver). The soundbar supports 2.1.2 virtual surround technology and boasts 300 watts of system power.

Its construction uses 50% medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and 50% stainless steel. The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro measures 59.1” x 18.11” x 19.7” and weighs approximately 143.3 lbs. As you can see, this is one hefty speaker system. Owners can choose to mount it on the wall or use the included base instead.

The 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro features 4K HDMI ports ideal for compatible TVs. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and multichannel streaming add to its wireless versatility. Porsche Design lists support for Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD, Apple AirPlay2, Chromecast, Spotify connect, and more. Only 500 examples are available worldwide. At $12,000 this is a premium audio platform to match your Porsche.

