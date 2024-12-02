See-through consumer electronics will always hold a nostalgic place in the hearts of tech-savvy users. One Swedish company takes this design philosophy so seriously and incorporates the idea into its name. Transparent Sound has impressed music enthusiasts with its solid lineup of see-through products. However, some newer SKUs like the Brutalist Speaker deviate from the theme.

Before any of you cry foul, keep in mind there was never a promise that everything they offer would live up to the branding. On the other hand, what the manufacturer commits to is sustainability and for its operations to have minimal to no carbon footprint whatsoever. Upgrades and repairs are likewise excellent selling points.

As it stands right now, Transparent aspires to be as eco-friendly as possible. Therefore, the Brutalist Speaker uses approximately 70% post-consumer recycled aluminum for the construction. Aesthetics-wise, this freestanding loudspeaker appears as a bold geometric sculpture available in either Metal or Black colorways.

Each Brutalist Speaker measures 23.2″ x 14.2″ x 10.2″ and clocks in at about 26.5 lbs. It’s packing two 3″ tweeters, in a 90-degree placement with two bass drivers positioned in a similar fashion. The frequency response is at “32Hz — 20KHZ -6DB” with support for dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2. Stream your tunes via Spotify Connect, Amazon Music, Tidal Connect, and More.

The Brutalist Speaker controls are mounted at the front for convenience when there is a need to adjust the settings.”It is exciting to bring this legendary architectural style into people’s homes, and to bring the worlds of architecture and design closer together,” according to Transparent Sound Creative Direction Per Brickstad.

Images courtesy of Transparent Sound