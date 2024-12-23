Should you plan to welcome the new year blasting tunes the old-school way, Pro-Ject Audio Systems has a classy new turntable ready for purchase. This fresh blackout SKU is the Debut PRO S Balanced and its matte surfaces add to its allure. Why settle for the usual metallic colorways when you can have this stealthy stunner at home?

“Our turntables demand conscious music listening. The Debut PRO S Balanced takes this philosophy to the extreme, writes the Austrian manufacturer. “We finished all parts except for the polished spindle in matte black.” This tonal aesthetic allows it to practically match any style of decor.

Although digital streaming services are more convenient, dedicated enthusiasts still choose physical media like vinyl records. Whenever a brand thoughtfully designs every aspect of its product, we, as consumers, perceive it as well worth the cost. This ethos is what draws discerning consumers to choose Pro-Ject Audio Systems.

By CNC milling crucial components of the assembly, we’re looking at exceptional precision. Furthermore, the belt drive system’s synchronous motor relies on electronic regulation for accurate speeds. You can toggle between 33, 45, and 78 rpm, which means playback of shellac records is possible. It might be time to dig out those rare albums in storage

In fact, Pro-Ject Audio Systems is billing the Debut PRO S Balanced as an audiophile-grade turntable. It features a 300 mm die-cast aluminum platter mounted on a stainless steel axle in bronze bushing. To endow it with an extra visual flair, the unit comes with a 10″ S-shaped aluminum tonearm (SME connector).

Images courtesy of Pro-Ject Audio Systems