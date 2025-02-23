The Muzen Wild Jeep Speaker blends rugged style with premium sound in a compact design built for the outdoors. It has an aesthetic inspired by classic Jeeps, hence its name, and also features military styling on the straps and the tuning knob that resembles a firearm trigger.

Despite its compact ruggedness, it delivers powerful and distortion-free audio from its high-quality NdFeB magnetic speaker. It’s a 3-in-1 speaker that offers clear sound across Bluetooth, AUX, and FM. It plays over 10 hours of stable listening experience on the radio and six hours of Bluetooth streaming on a single three-hour charge of its built-in rechargeable 800mAh battery.

The Muzen Wild Jeep Speaker also offers an intuitive user experience with its user-friendly controls that combined the power/mode knob and has a dedicated FM tuning with clear indicators. Its high-quality radio chip and included antenna ensures excellent FM radio reception and performance.

Designed for portability and on-the-go music, this speaker is lightweight and compact. It measures 5.67″ x 3.43″ x 2.60″ and weighs just 0.84kg. It’s small enough to sling over the shoulder via its strap but designed for outdoor activities. It’s constructed with impact-resistant materials making it ideal to bring during picnics, camping trips, and more.

Moreover, the Muzen Wild Jeep Speaker boasts a modular or Lego-inspired design that allows customization or personalization. Its shells are interchangeable so you can play around with different designs but for now, it’s only available in one color. More than just an audio device, it’s also a versatile and durable travel companion and collectible piece.

Images courtesy of Muzen