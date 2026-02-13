To guarantee fuel efficiency for the towing vehicle, aerodynamics needs to be accounted for. Even though the size and weight of the caravan also matter, most outdoor enthusiasts tend to overlook the effect of drag. Therefore, teardrop campers such as the Cricket offer a great balance of design, toughness, and versatility.

This mid-range model is by Trailpod — a South African manufacturer that specializes in off-road-ready adventure trailers. Its lineup starts with the entry-level Cricket Lite, followed by the Cricket and the Cricket Max as the flagship. According to the website, SKU: TPCL-1 is by far its most popular.

Buyers can choose between a wide-body and an extra-wide-body variant. Furthermore, the teardrop camper is likewise available with or without brakes. The shop builds each unit out of recyclable foam composite panels with a rigid laminate finish for the interior.

As for the exterior, the Cricket relies on an aluminum cladding to reinforce the structure and enhance its resistance against the elements. Meanwhile, the cupboards and other forms of storage use Baltic plywood for a warm and cozy motif overall.

For those wondering, Trailpod confirms the roof can support up to 441 lbs, which allows owners to mount a rooftop tent. In its standard setup, the cabin can sleep up to two adults. For personalization, clients can provide the automotive paint color code they want for the exterior/

You can access the interiors via two doors on each side of the Cricket. A storage module just above the left wheel holds glasses, cups, cutlery, plates, and more. Elsewhere, two jerrycans hang just above the right wheel. Lastly, it’s possible to hook up roll-out awnings on the roof rack.

