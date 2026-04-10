Most rooftop tents only have space to accommodate a mattress, with a few corners designated as storage spaces. But Thule’s Widesky not only offers a space to lie down but also hang out with its integrated sofa.

This two-person hard-shell rooftop tent boasts a spacious interior, perfect for unwinding, rain or shine. It features generous headroom at the front and large panoramic doors that offer expansive views, natural ventilation, and lighting.

Unlike most wedge tents, Thule’s Widesky has a built-in convertible mattress that doubles as a sofa backrest. It turns the tent into a cozy hang-out area, where you can enjoy the scenery day or night while seated, and not just lying down.

Moreover, this rooftop tent sets up fast in seconds via a gas-assisted opening mechanism and simple webbing pull-down straps. It pivots open clamshell-style on one end and raises at the other.

Conveniently, Thule’s Widesky weighs under 68 kg and measures only 7.87″ high. This means it fits most roof rack systems and a wide variety of vehicles. It features a sleek profile for improved aerodynamics, while leaving room for internal storage in raised mode.

Built for adventure, this rooftop tent underwent rigorous testing at the Thule Test Center in Hillerstorp, Sweden, to ensure its durability and reliable all-weather performance. It stood its ground under stimulated torrential rain and high winds in Thule’s state-of-the-art rain chamber.

Additionally, Thule’s Widesky underwent multiple crash tests to ensure it stays on the car at all costs, subjected to high and low humidity, as well as extreme winter and summer temperatures, to ensure it can withstand any weather.

Images courtesy of Thule