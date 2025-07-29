Hiking is a popular form of outdoor recreation that not only promotes fitness but also lets you bask in the beauty of nature. Depending on the weather and terrain, the difficulty can increase drastically at a moment’s notice. Stamina is a huge factor, but recovery from injuries and age can often cut your day short. Let cutting-edge technology like the Z1 assist in your adventures.

While it’s not exactly what Tony Stark would come up with, Dnsys offers an assistive device to get the most out of your active lifestyle. This motorized exoskeleton purportedly reduces pressure on the user’s knees by 200%. Tipping the scales at only 1.5 lbs., its weight is practically negligible.

The Z1 can boost endurance and performance or augment your physical rehabilitation regimen. As the company implies, this intuitive system helps you climb higher, walk farther, and push past your limits. It does so with the help of powerful 900W motors, an array of sensors, and artifical intelligence.

It also actively analyzes the wearer’s gait and compensates to bolster stability. Over time, the exoskeleton “recognizes and switches modes for walking, running, jumping, squatting, sitting, or standing. It intelligently adapts to flat ground, slopes, stairs, trails, forests, or gravel for natural support.”

Dnsys likewise accounts for ergonomics as the surfaces that make contact with the body feature flexible 3D-knitted fabric. Groove-like patterns enhance grip to keep the pads in place even during intense movement. The Z1’s Kickstarter campaign is already beyond its target with 811 backers and 38 days to go. We think this would come in handy for trips out in the wilderness.

Images courtesy of Dnsys