FlashlightGODYGA (pronounced Go-dee-ga) takes a rather unconventional design approach to its TorchEye X1 flashlight. Aside from its square shape, a deviation from the usual spherical modern LED torches, its features are also unique. It not only illuminates but also measures distances.

It offers a laser distance measurement tool, which instantly sets it apart from the average EDC LED flashlight. It’s not a gimmicky feature as it actually works. It emits a red laser beam (laser type: 650nm+10nm, <1mW) that measures distances continuously up to 20 meters with ±1/8″ accuracy at 20 readings per second.

That’s 20 measurements per second. The process is also very quick and simple, unlike using a tape measure. Just point, press, and the display shows the distance measurement with unit conversion also available. The TorchEye X1 flashlight also has a front and rear reference point mode, which is handy when measuring from the tip of the device or the back.

As for illumination, this clip-on flashlight offers dual lighting modes, featuring white and red lighting. It combines bright white light with a specialized red light that adapts to any situation. The white mode delivers up to 500 lumens at a max beam distance of 120 meters and runs for over nine hours in moonlight mode.

Meanwhile, the red light offers night vision with steady and warning options. The TorchEye X1 flashlight features a full-color smart screen that shows the battery level, real-time mode, remaining runtime, and golf stroke count. I runs on a USB-C rechargeable battery that tops up fast in just 1.5 hours.

Moreover, this flashlight is built for all-weather conditions and outdoor adventures, featuring an aviation-grade aluminum shell that is IPX6 protected against dust and water. It can withstand drops up to 1.5 meters and packs light and compact, at just 57.8g and 2.3″ long, respectively.

Images courtesy of GODYGA