Industrial Design Studio VLND merges function and sleek esthetic with its latest product for Coway, the “Ice & Water.” This countertop machine can easily rival industrial water purifiers and standing water dispensers with its compact form yet modern function. It provides purified hot, cold, or room temperature water and makes ice cubes at a touch of a button.

It gives you more reasons to elevate your daily hydration requirement with convenient and efficient features that reduces manual labor. We’re talking about boiling water in a kettle or freezing ice trays, which can be space and time consuming. This machine is perfect for those with minimal living space, or those running on speed dial, as it frees up their time for more worthy activities or for rest and relaxation.

Moreover, Ice & Water takes up very minimal space on your kitchen, office, bedroom, or bar countertop. It also doubles as a conversation starter because of its clean design and silhouette. Its intuitive interface provides user-friendly access, with its layout thoughtfully separated into two distinct sections for ease of use. The left side is for ice functions and the right for water functions.

Its design is simple and prioritizes convenience for effortless and efficient performance every time. Ice & Water borrows its design from the unique quality of water, with the interface and parting lines meant to evoke the natural flow of water. Moreover, it features a harmonious blend of dynamic curves and sleek straight lines for a modern, clean, and sophisticated aesthetic. Then its elegant translucent panel symbolizes pure ice and highlights the ice-making function.

Images courtesy of VLND/Behance