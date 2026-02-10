Gambit Robotics’ mountable kitchen device called “Gambit” makes cooking fun and easy, even for beginners. It serves as your personal home sous chef that guides you through every cooking process no matter the recipe using sensors and artificial intelligence.

It’s USB-C rechargeable for cable-free setup and magnetically attaches to any flat metal surface that offers clear visuals of the stove, ideally under the kitchen hood. It sees or watches over the food, tracks heat, and talks to you in real time for guidance.

Gambit uses AI to map timing, heat, and steps as you cook. It doesn’t merely rely on recipes (which are available on its companion app) and timers alone. It uses advanced sensing and intelligence to understand what is happening in the pan or pot as it happens.

This device detects real heat patterns and tracks visual changes to the food using a built-in IR camera. It only provides real-time voice guides when needed. Need to step away from the stove for a minute?

Gambit watches over the cooking for you and alerts you on your phone for any changes that need your immediate attention. It detects and alerts you when things go awry in the kitchen, say when you burn a perfectly good steak.

Moreover, Gambit doubles as a Bluetooth smart speaker and voice helper while attached to its charging dock. It plays music or podcasts, set timers and reminders, and offers weather updates. The only caveat is its app is only compatible with iOS (Apple) devices and requires a membership.

Images courtesy of Gambit Robotics