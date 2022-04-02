Smart connectivity is gradually making its way into every aspect of our homes. Now, we can control almost anything even if we’re not within reach. Most of the latest cooking equipment is shipping with these cutting-edge features. Traeger wants to get in on the fun as well. Their latest wood pellet grill – the Timberline XL – is packing exciting tech.

As much as we want to take care of business the old-fashioned way when it comes to grilling, a bit of electronic wizardry can enhance the experience. Let’s get some of the specifications out of the way first. The Timberline XL is a barbecue behemoth that stands 51 inches tall including the lid.

It measures 71 inches wide, 25 inches deep, and tips the scales at 289 lbs. Its size provides a generous cooking space of 1,320 square inches. This is across the stainless-steel main grill grate and two warming racks. Traeger claims this bad boy can hold up to 12 whole chickens, 16 rib racks, or 12 pork butts.

As noted before, this grill uses wood pellets with a hopper that can hold up to 22 lbs. The Timberline XL features a touchscreen display where you can set the temperature and more. Above the module is a removable bamboo cutting board that attaches magnetically.

The grill can support heat settings anywhere between 165 to 500 Fahrenheit depending on what the recipe calls for. The Timberline XL is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home devices for hands-free versatility. In the box are a pair of wireless meat thermometers so you can monitor everything remotely. Finally, Traeger is even backing it up with a 10-year warranty.

Images courtesy of Traeger