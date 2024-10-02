AeroPress is ditching plastic for its loved Coffee Maker in favor of more robust and sleek materials: glass and metal. The result is a product that brews bitter-free coffee in less than two minutes, aptly called AeroPress Coffee Maker Premium.

The plastic quality of the OG was a big help when used for the outdoors. It’s lightweight and unique but effectively brews java. But combining plastic with hot water doesn’t sound safe. Albeit, the company assured it uses BPA-free materials, like food-grade polypropylene.

But if you make coffee indoors then you’d want a coffee maker that looks right at home in your kitchen or coffee bar. The AeroPress Coffee Maker Premium makes a stunning addition with its sleek design. Its brewing chamber is a handmade double-walled borosilicate glass that doesn’t feel hot to the touch. Meanwhile, the filter cap, scoop, and stirrer are stainless steel and the plunger and base is anodized aluminum.

The AeroPress Coffee Maker Premium uses a patented 3-in-1 brew technology that combines the flavor benefits of French Press, Espresso, and Pour-Over in a compact and portable device. Through air pressure, immersion, and micro-filtration, you get the espresso-like richness of java without the grit and bitter tasting oils.

The immersion process wets and aerates the coffee grounds for smoothness. During this process the grinds get their deep flavor with a full bodied finish often found in a French Press. Finally, air pressure efficiently pushes the brew through the coffee bed and filter to remove the grit and bitterness. The AeroPress Coffee Maker Premium delivers smooth, grit-free, and full-bodied coffee that tastes great until the last sip.

Images courtesy of AeroPress