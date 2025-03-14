Water purifiers are now common in homes and offices as people become more health conscious. Its popularity has led to a shift in design, with some steering clear of the typical white or industrial products common in the market. The Quming Delight Mini is one example. It boasts a colorful and unique appearance unlike any of its kind.

It comes in a geometric form reminiscent of Lego bricks, making it a functional artistic display. Adding to its charm is its customizable option. Created for Hyundai Rental Care by Bebop Designers, it is available in customizable color options to adapt to different kitchen settings.

Moreover, the structured design of the Quming Delight Mini is divided into three sections. This allows the color variations to be visible from multiple angles rather than just the front. Likewise, unlike traditional water purifiers with visible controls, this one has a translucent panel that conceals the lighting interface for a minimalist and clean appearance. But the dial for the water flow offers an elegant tactile feel.

Maintenance is also a breeze thanks to a host of convenient features. These include a magnetic filter cover and lever system and the twist-lock mechanism in the faucet for easy cleaning. The faucet is detachable and the filter removal method offers a user-friendly experience.

The Quming Delight Mini takes up limited space in your kitchen or on any countertop because it is slim and compact. Likewise, the careful selection of color combinations adds a vibrant and lively atmosphere to any setting. This design offers a practical and adaptable solution for modern home or office environments needing a water purifier. Best of all, it saves on electricity as it is non-electric.

Images courtesy of Bebop Designers