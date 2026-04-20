It can take years for artists to hone their craft and even longer to amass a loyal following. As such, every performance or exhibit deserves to be in a venue that also leaves a huge impression. As for the new Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC), BIG has something grand in mind. We believe it will easily turn into a new attraction in the state’s capital of Nashville.

For a project of this scale, the Danish architecture firm is not flying solo. It’s always better to have more than one team of professionals discuss the possibilities, analyze potential challenges, and share unique ideas. Reports confirm HASTINGS Architecture and William Rawn Associates are part of this stellar team.

“Its sculptural facade, composed of reflective aluminum elements, shifts with light and perspective, creating a presence that is visible across the river while remaining open and welcoming at street level. Inspired by the movement of a theater curtain, the exterior arches lift to reveal the activity within,” reads the new TPAC press release.

The plans specify a campus situated close to the Cumberland River that spans about 307,000 square feet. This spot at the East Bank likewise offers convenient access to the downtown area via the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. Even when you are inside, the spaces feel open thanks to the high ceilings.

To make things even more interesting, the transparent rehearsal space allows attendees to watch performers practice before the big show. Before or after an event, you can also access a rooftop terrace to enjoy panoramic vistas of the Nashville skyline, Broadway, and the Cumberland River adjacent to the TPAC.

Images courtesy of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center