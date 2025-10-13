Depending on your finances or the general situation, it might be more advantageous to rent than to purchase a new property. However, if things are favorable, we believe the former is a better option. A new home built from the ground up affords owners complete control over every aspect. Nevertheless, there’s also a distinct charm to revamping existing structures. The Richmond Warehouse shows us what’s possible.

This project involves a large 1960s-era storage facility in Wurundjeri Country, Melbourne. Yes, the Land Down Under is not all about wildlife that may or may not kill you. In fact, the urban landscape there brims with beautiful modern buildings and dwellings. Meanwhile, what makes this conversion so special is how modestly it blends with its surroundings.

Unless you’re aware of what’s inside, the Richmond Warehouse might seem like your average industrial blueprint. Step inside, and what greets visitors is an optimized layout with plenty of open spaces. Also, the volumes within rely mostly on natural lighting, which is a green credential to be proud of.

“The philosophy of retaining and re-using materials was applied throughout the project. In addition to the building envelope being retained, many original elements were re-used including light fittings, sprinkler pipes, doors, cladding and roof sheeting,” describes the studio.

The team even incorporates a garden to enhance the coziness of the atmosphere. While sections of the interior feature wooden flooring, the rest remains untouched. Full-height glass walls and clerestory windows also endow the Richmond Warehouse’s living spaces with a sense of openness.

Images courtesy of Zen Architects