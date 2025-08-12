If given the opportunity, would you trade in the convenience of urban living for a simple dwelling out in the woods? Those of us who grew up in or near the city will likely find it somewhat of a hassle at first, but there are benefits too. With the right team behind the build, you can end up with a modern blueprint like this Ely Retreat Home.

Even in ridiculously remote locations, it’s possible to live in cozy comfort with little to no caveats. Perhaps it’s our reliance on the grid that makes people think twice about such types of relocation. However, we would like to point out that there are plenty of sustainable solutions available these days.

Snow Kreilich Architects is catering to clients who are captivated by the natural beauty of Ely, Minnesota. These include views of Lake Shagawa, towering pine trees, and large boulders overgrown with moss. The lot where the Ely Retreat Home stands is apparently close to the shore of the 2,730-acre inland basin.

Therefore, the orientation of the main residential unit is parallel to the lake. This allows the owners to gaze out into the open water from any room. The studio also goes for a narrow width to illuminate the spaces within naturally by day.

Elsewhere, “the shorter sides to the east and west minimize solar heat gain and provide privacy for our clients, as well as their future neighbors,” reads the official description. Overall, the Ely Retreat Home touts a minimalist motif, which also encourages the folks who live there to appreciate the surrounding outdoor beauty.

Images courtesy of Snow Kreilich Architects