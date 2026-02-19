Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) recently dropped jaws when it unveiled renders of the Bishoftu International Airport. The firm envisions this as a travel hub with enough space to park up to 270 aircraft. Next, we have MAD and its outstanding work on the Lishui Airport in China. As of our writing, the latest update confirms development is finally complete.

It may not sound that impressive at first, but the team had plenty of challenges along the way. First of all, the location’s steep terrain required approximately 328 feet to be leveled for the terminals and runways. There’s also the clever use of terraces to accommodate parking, offices, and more in a descending layout.

Since the Zhejiang province recognizes the site as part of the so-called “forest city,” the studio made sure Lishui Airport is cohesive with its surroundings. Although it’s not immediately noticeable at first, an aerial view reveals a building with an organic silhouette. Some point out the resemblance to a bird in flight, and we agree.

“The terminal’s silver-white roof, made of aluminum panels, reflects lightness like feathers and is supported by 14 umbrella-shaped columns. Its flowing form anchors the building while maintaining openness,” writes MAD. “The roof’s 30-meter cantilever creates a welcoming concourse filled with natural light from a central skylight.”

Inside, the ceilings measure anywhere between 15 feet and 43 feet. The airy volumes within the feature earthy tones and wood-like finishes. For now, the Lishui Airport will function as a domestic regional airport that can handle up to a million passengers in a year. Hence, the terminal comes with five remote stands and three boarding bridges.

Images courtesy of MAD