MVRDV’s first residential building design in Taipei, Out of the Box, is a 25-storey marble-clad skyscraper. It features box-like units that stretch out into the landscape and stands out amid surrounding medium-low rise buildings in Tianmu, a district north of Taipei.

These “catalogue of boxes,” as the firm called it, aren’t just for aesthetic purpose. They have their practical uses too. They cantilever outside to form loggias, single or double-height balconies that connect to duplex apartments, combined loggia-balconies, and additional interior spaces. The focus on outdoor space is relevant especially in dense cities like Taipei, where it’s rare to have outdoor terraces.

Out of the Box offers mountain views of the nearby Yangmingshan National Park and views of downtown Taipei. The firm explained, “The addition of the boxes creates slight variations throughout the building. The size and placement of the boxes was determined via digital scripting, which processed considerations such as sun exposure to give the building its playful shape.”

Meanwhile, the interior is open and airy and benefits from cross-ventilation and natural light thanks to the thoughtful organization of the volumes. But no two living spaces are alike as each of the 93 residential units feature a unique floor plan.

No news yet on the completion of Out of the Box but design renders show the areas of the building. These include the community amenities integrated at ground level and in the immediate surroundings. There’s also a landscaped area with a swimming pool and nearby stores show relevant upgrades as part of the project.

Images courtesy of MVRDV