The urban jungle can be toxic, especially to those who lead the hustle and bustle way of living. A quick retreat from the city is always beneficial for both mental and physical health. Where nature is most abundant is the ideal place to go. The Amnesia House offers such reprieve from urban living. It offers a sense of calm and not fear amid the vast wilderness of Northern California.

Edmonds + Lee Architects designed the house as a counterpart to their famed Remember House in San Francisco. The structure sits in harmony with its wooded and rocky terrain. It features a minimalist geometry that adapts a horizontal layout for a more monastic approach.

Amnesia House features metal gabled roof and a muted palette that responds to the shifting colors of its surroundings. It also has fire-resistant deeply-grained grayish wood siding and minimalist landscaping that favors the natural beauty of its terrain to shine through.

The structure offers an interior layout that provides a sense of comforting solitude. It encourages one to pause, breathe, and commune with nature even in the confines of its expansive walls. The design favors seamless indoor and outdoor integration, with sliding windows that welcome the breeze and the sounds of the forest.

Likewise, furniture is minimal and there’s an obvious absence of technological comforts to encourage one to slow down, reflect, and connect with the landscape. Amnesia House offers a subtle refuge, offering an efficient layout consisting of two bedrooms, a guest suite, and a main living area that caters to both public gathering and solitary reflection.

Images courtesy of Edmonds + Lee Architects