Nouvelle Dans from French tiny house builder Baluchon is a contemporary and fully functional house/sewing studio owned by Nadège. The house integrates her passion for sewing into its design, providing a specific space for her to indulge in the craft.

But its exterior alone already looks warm and inviting with its play on contrasting colors. The facade perfectly balances light natural wood with dark panels for a contemporary modern style. Set on a double-axle trailer, the house spans roughly 6m (20 ft) long.

It opens via a glass door that leads to an open-plan interior bathed in natural light thanks to large bay windows. Nouvelle Dans feels spacious, bright, and airy thanks to its light wood finish on the walls and ceiling and white-painted cabinetry.

Meanwhile, every space in the home is maximized for function with the kitchen taking up most of its length. It has a sink, fridge, oven, propane-powered cooktop, and built-in cabinetry with solid walnut worktop. A small built-in desk beside it is for Nadège’s sewing.

Nouvelle Dans adapts the inverted layout with a loft-type living room accessible via a staircase by the doorway. Then underneath it is a quaint bedspace ideal for a child with its low ceiling. Meanwhile, the main bedroom is on the opposite end of the home. It is accessible via a short pathway connected to the living area.

The main bedroom has a low ceiling and a double bed, and has no protective railing on its edge. Below it is a small bathroom with a shower and toilet. The house offers the functionality of a residential home while staying compact for hassle-free transport.

Images courtesy of Baluchon