That’s a wrap for the 2024 SEMA Show and the event was chock full of jaw-dropping builds. Showcasing the latest and upcoming motoring accessories, there’s plenty to process in the coming days. Toyota just might have a hit on its hands as it unveiled the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra. This bad boy is designed for folks who love to gather around outside sports venues or outdoors in general before the big game.

The Japanese marque has inked a deal with the National Football League to become its Official Automotive Partner. As such, we have a truck with bespoke tweaks to cater to a beloved American tradition. We all know tailgate parties typically involve grilled goodies, cold booze, and good company.

With the basics out of the way, the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra kicks it up several notches to become an entertainment powerhouse. According to Toyota Vehicle Marketing and Communications Manager Tyler Litchenberger, “This build is more of an audio-visual experience than a typical tailgate setup.” Power comes from a near-silent generator.

Push a button and a motorized system with four actuators raises a custom staging shell. It then deploys five weatherproof 55″ flat-screen panels. The manufacturer says the arrangement of the screens keeps live broadcasts visible from various angles. What makes this possible is an on-board satellite Wi-Fi setup.

Next is the JBL Club Marine A5055 amplifier with four Club Marine tower speakers and a Club Marine 600 amplifier with two 10″ subwoofers that supply immersive audio. Toyota also equips the Ultimate Tailgate Tundra with a 180 Dual + R-Filler canopy. It can cover up to 185 square feet from the heat.

Images courtesy of Toyota