For the overlanding enthusiast who also loves what he great outdoors has to offer, these two are a perfect match. Nothing is more awesome than taking on what nature puts in your way and enjoying the starlit sky at the end of the day. As such, there is a whole range of gear and upgrades available that enhance the experience. Now, current and future Toyota Tacoma owners could soon choose to upgrade their rides with the TRD-Sport Trailer.

“Overlanding has been picking up steam for quite some time, but 2020 just put it over the top,” stated Toyota Division Marketing group vice president Ed Laukes regarding the TRD-Sport Trailer “Given Toyota’s solid off-road credentials and reputation, we thought it would be really cool to create the ultimate overlanding companion to our pickup and SUV lineup.”

According to sources, the inspiration for the TRD-Sport Trailer came from third-party trailers based on the Toyota Tacoma. After a talk with MotorSports Tech Center Director of Operations Marty Schwerter, they came up with an exciting concept. It appears the bed of the Tacoma pickup has enough space for a collection of add-ons.

The most notable is a four-person Yakima tent complete with an awning. It sits on a scissor lift for on-demand motorized elevation. There’s also a 16-gallon freshwater tank, a hot water heater, a slide-out sink with stove. For even more convenience, you have a toilet, shower, and refrigerator. Auxiliary power comes from a generator and Optima Yellow Top battery combo for exceptional reliability. Finally, the TRD-Sport Trailer is riding on a pair of TRD Pro wheels with General Grabber X3 285/70/17 tires.

