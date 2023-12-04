What vehicle made a lasting impact on your life? We all have a dream car and some of us have already gotten theirs. Sadly, most old-school models in immaculate condition are nigh impossible to obtain for reasonable prices. With this in mind, Toyota surprises nostalgic gearheads with the launch of the Land Cruiser 70.

Fans of the original are in for a treat as the Japanese carmaker incorporates retro elements that matter. It’s as if they’ve digitally enhanced a vintage photo as the SUV touts the beloved boxy exterior of its predecessor. Comparing it to the 2024 J250, we’re picking the contemporary take on the iconic J70.

Those hoping this is an all-electric version should be looking elsewhere instead. However, the rest who are still not ready for emission-free motoring should feel right at home with this 4 x 4. Toyota confirms the Land Cruiser 70 is part of their 2024 release roster and should retail for about $32,000.

Under the hood of the SUV is a 2.8-liter turbocharged inline-four diesel mill. It’s mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. The spec sheet listed the output at a modest 201 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, which seems solid enough for anybody’s overlanding hijinks or outdoor adventures.

Although its aesthetics are a blast from the past, Toyota ensures we benefit from its modern features like electronic differentials, Hill Start Assist Control, Downhill Assist Control, and more. A view of the interior shows the manufacturer tried to give it a utilitarian theme and it somewhat nailed it down. Unfortunately, the Land Cruiser 70 is exclusively for Japanese markets only.

“The Land Cruiser 70 series was launched in 1984 as a heavy-duty model primarily for commercial use and use in harsh environments. With this reintroduction in Japan, the powertrain, handling stability, design, and safety performance have been updated while maintaining the main characteristics of 70, such as reliability, durability, and ability to travel on rough roads,” writes Toyota.

Images courtesy of Toyota