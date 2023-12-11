Toyota has been on a stellar streak for the past couple of months with a sequent string of unveilings that kept the automotive industry and its fans on the edge of their seats. It appears they were intentionally saving something huge for a year-end surprise by announcing the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute.

When they presented the 2024 GR Supra 45th Anniversary Edition last summer, we thought that was it for the two-seat sports car. Then there was the unexpected news about the Japan-only Land Cruiser 70 — a tribute to an iconic rugged SUV. Who would have thought it was a hint of something even more awesome to follow?

Much like every other marque with a respectable legacy in motorsports, Toyota is building a race-ready machine showcasing the very best of Gazoo Racing. The GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute is sure to make any motoring purists smile with its curated configuration for high-performance exhilaration behind the wheel.

The team endows the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute with a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six sourced from BMW capable of a noteworthy 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of twist. Its potent mill is then mated to a six-speed manual gearbox to give drivers full control of how hard they want to push each gear before they make the shift.

Toyota likewise outfits the vehicle with a Bilstein Evo T1 system for optimal comfort and handling both on and off the tracks. That’s right, the GR Supra GT4 100th Edition Tribute is street-legal so you can drive it around town during the weekdays and hit the racing circuit during the weekends. Only 100 examples are slated for production.

Images courtesy of Toyota/Gazoo Racing