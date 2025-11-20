Cooking homecooked meals is a luxury for some especially those who are busy and a struggle for others who don’t really know their way around a kitchen. Thankfully, modern kitchen appliances today offer smart faetures that simplify and make cooking a joy like the Tovala.

It’s a 6-in-1 oven with Steam, Air Fry, Bake, Broil, Toast, and Reheat options for easy and efficient food preparation. Its built-in QR-based system lets you scan QR codes from food packages for suggestions on best cooking method. You can also pick from a preset of recipes from the Tovala app’s recpe library.

Moreover, Tovala lets you enjoy chef-crafted meals at home with its meal service. The meal kits provided to consumers involves fresh, mostly-prepped meals that need cooking in the oven. You only need to to the basic steps like adding sauce or seasoning and scan the dedicated QR code for each meal kit.

The oven detects the type of food and takes care of the entire cooking process, which takes about 20 minutes. The service offers a rotating weekly menu of over 35 meals all created by professional chefs. The properly portioned meal kit provided isn’t cooked ahead of time to prevent unsatisfactory effect on the flavor and texture. This way, you get freshly-cooked meals and not preheated ones.

Tovala offers flexible weekly meal plans with 4, 6, 8, 10, 12 or 16 meals starting at $9.99 per serving and are generally $12.99 per meal. Prices may also vary depending on the ingredients, packaging needs, and number of meal components. The smallest meal plan is four meals weekly ($51.96 plus tax).

Images courtesy of Tovala