You can still enjoy espresso at home or anywhere else without electricity with manual machines available in the market. ROK Coffee offers a variety of designs that rely on arm pressure instead of automated buttons to extract barista-level espresso, and one of them is the Presso Smartshot.

Making espresso can be a challenge for some as it requires certain knowledge and skill. There are several factors involved to get that golden crema. There’s the amount of coffee beans and ground size, the ideal water temperature and duration of the immersion.

It’s a complex process for someone who just wants a quick caffeine fix, not to mention time consuming. Hence, they resort to coffee drips or capsule coffee machines, which are not eco-friendly as the paper filters and pods only end up in landfills. ROK Coffee’s Presso Smartshot simplifies the espresso making process.

It’s a manual, level-operated espresso maker that uses muscle power instead of electricity to extract java. This gives users full control over the extraction parameters including the quantity of coffee, grind, water temperature, and pressure. It only takes a few steps to get that crema.

First, the filter basket needs to be pre-heated. Then pour the coffee ground into the portafilter and lightly tap it (no need to exert a lot of effort). Then lock the portafilter to the machine by turning it to the left before putting freshly boiled water into the cylinder at the level indicated.

ROK Coffee’s Presso Smartshot has levers on the sides that you press down to extract coffee. Water will rise upward first before it flows down for the immersion. The levers will lock in place after the extraction, which takes about 30 seconds. This machine is compact, lightweight, durable, and adds aesthetic appeal to your kitchen.

Images courtesy of ROK Coffee