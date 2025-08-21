Palatti Enso is devoid of wobbly plastic knobs and outdated controls dressed merely to impress. Instead, it offers both visual appeal and high-quality performance. Its design completely reimagines what a performance electric gooseneck kettle should be from top to bottom.

Its ergonomic handle and lid grip is customizable and it has an interchangeable spout. There are two spouts that cater to different tilt and angle flow rate. The Still Spout is for stable 1-16g/s stream ideal for gentle blooms and precision circles. Then the Flex Spout is for responsive 2-26 g/s flow that slows or rises with every tilt.

With its self-aligning design, the spout fits in vertically every time with a simple quarter-turn. It locks securely in place via food-grade silicone seal and CNC-machined 304 stainless steel. Palatti Enso also boasts an all-PVD coated 304 stainless steel kettle exterior, which means it never peels, chip, or scratches over time.

Moreover, Palatti Enso has a removable control knob that magnetically attaches to the tempered glass touchscreen interface. CNC-machined from solid stainless steel, it moves in a stable and smooth spin via a large high-precision bearing. The knob serves as a rotating, passive stylus that offers seamless interaction, ease of maintenance, and fidget fun.

Meanwhile, the intuitive touchscreen offers ease of controls from adjusting temperature levels (40°C to 100°C) to heating water, and more. The interface also has a pulsating LED ring that changes color according to the working status. It turns from light blue to yellow and to red as temperature changes and water heats up. The color turns white when the kettle is lifted and stays solid when the temperature is on HOLD status or when the kettle is on idle mode.

