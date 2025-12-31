Different hot beverages have their ideal water temperature to achieve their optimal taste. Tea, for instance, is very particular depending on the type. Some need cooler or hotter water to avoid bitterness or for full flavor. It takes some guesswork, but the Saki Luna Electric Kettle Pro simplifies the process with a simple touch.

This kettle comes in two parts: the zero-plastic pot and the charging base. Hot water doesn’t come in contact with microplastics in the pot and lid. This preserves the natural taste of the drink, which is essential for high-quality tea and coffee. Its handle has a rubber cover to protect the hand from the heat.

Meanwhile, the base of the Saki Luna Electric Kettle Pro features a simple and intuitive interface that offers customization. Users can adjust the sound, language, and hold settings to match their preferred routine. With customizable hold times, the kettle maintains the water temperature according to your choice. It comes with the preset intervals of 0, 30, 60, or 120 minutes. The clear LCD on the interface shows real-time temperature and status.

Moreover, users can change the units from Fahrenheit to Centigrade, whichever they prefer. They can also manually adjust the boiling point according to their location to ensure safety and accurate temperature calibration, and use the presets instead of dialing in the ideal temperature for their drink. Saki’s Luna Electric Kettle Pro features presets for French Press, Black, Green, White, Oolong, and Herbal Tea, optimized for temperature and steeping time to maintain consistent taste. It retains the optimal heat to extract the fullest flavor without oversteeping. For protection, the boil-dry protection and auto shut-off features prevent boiling without water.

Images courtesy of Saki