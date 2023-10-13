The ToughBuilt 30″ Massive Mouth Specialist is a modular tool bag that may be on the long side at 30″ but this is intentional. It’s designed to carry everything you need on the job and more so you don’t have to go back and forth fetching tools you need and waste precious time.

This bag ultimately “transforms how professionals carry tools and supplies.” It has a patent-pending wide opening that is unlike any seen of its kinds in the market for superior maximum accessibility. The spacious interior packs 65 versatile pockets and loops with an added covered notebook pocket.

It also has a durable zippered mesh pockets that provide complete visibility for stored items while additional storage are on the structured plastic-lined external pockets that flex to securely hold tools in place. The ToughBuilt 30″ Massive Mouth Specialist is built, well tough, so it can keep up or withstand the professional’s rigorous demands. It has a unique octagonal shape with rigid plastic HardBody lining that protects everything stored inside while maintaining its shape.

The lockable zipper also provides additional security and safety. This tool bag comes with rugged rubber feet to keep it grounded or for a secure surface grip so the bag with all its contents doesn’t slide off unnecessarily. Its uncompromising construction, which is made up of high-quality, rugged materials and heavy-duty rivet reinforcement, guarantees it remains strong, durable, and able to carry the weight of the combined tools in storage.

The ToughBuilt 30″ Massive Mouth Specialist offers two ways of carry. It has a padded shoulder strap and secondary side handles that would come in handy when it takes more than one person to carry the load.

Images courtesy of ToughBuilt