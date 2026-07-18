Tortuga’s Superlite backpack is for the globetrotter or outdoor enthusiast who refuses to settle for anything less when it comes to their gear. It boasts a comfortable, durable construction made from ULTRA 200TX by Challenge Sailcloth, which is a multi-layer composite engineered to be both light and strong. It’s the world’s most advanced pack fabric, which is 15x stronger than steel by weight.

This material is also waterproof, abrasion-resistant, and ultra-light, making this pack weigh 44% less than the average travel backpack at just 1kg. It’s the perfect travel companion that moves with you, instead of against you. It offers 34L of storage space, making it carry-on compliant, fitting in the overhead bin.

Superlite opens flat, clamshell-style, for easy packing and unpacking. It opens to reveal a generous interior space to store a week’s worth of clothes and more. One side comes with zippered mesh pockets that double as packing cubes. Aside from being lightweight, this backpack is also comfortable to carry all day without hurting your shoulders or back. It features breathable, dual-density padded backpack straps and a vaunted back panel.

Additionally, the sternum strap and load lifters help balance the load and lift it off the shoulders. It also comes with an optional hip belt that transfers up to 80% of the weight from the shoulders to the hips. Meanwhile, on the exterior is a stretch mesh pocket that can hold a water bottle, a zippered mesh pocket, and a key leash. There’s also a zipped padded laptop sleeve on the back that fits up to a 16″ laptop, suspended from the bottom for protection from drops. Aside from the backpack straps, Superlite also comes with two grab handles: one on the top and one on the side.

Images courtesy of Tortuga