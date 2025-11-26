If you’re someone who’s fed up with a windowless office or just want a new working environment, then Dragon Tiny Homes’ THOW model puts a literal spin on the mobile office setup. Call this an additional dwelling unit on wheels, the design is based off on its earlier Aria 20 model. But instead of a home layout, it comes in a single open interior space.

It’s very compact at just 15 feet long, 8.5 feet wide and weighs 3628.74 kg. It sits on a double-axle trailer and offers a modest footprint of 135 square feet. This means it is easily towable with an F250 or similar vehicle and makes the change of working scenery very dynamic.

THOW features engineered wood cladding decked with floor-to-ceiling glazing. Using expansive glass windows is a strategic choice, one that benefits the interior. The windows open up the space to natural light to make it feel bright and spacious as it connects indoors and outdoors.

Meanwhile, a single-glazed door leads to an interior layout that prioritizes function over divisions. It has a modern, professional design and renders show the Birch wood-panelled space can accommodate a couple of desk stations and a small sofa propped against the wall. It also has a storage unit, a ceiling fan and AC unit for ventilation and LED lights run the length of the ceiling.

Details are scarce about other inclusions. But what’s notable is the lack of a bathroom. That’s probably because THOW is designed with a backyard mobile office setup in mind. This ommission becomes a problem should you decide to tow this mobile office to somewhere remote.

Images courtesy of Dragon Tiny Homes