For British-built quality outdoor leisure platforms, Barefoot Caravans unveils something fresh for this year. It may not be a totally new model, but a size adjustment might make it more appealing to others. From what the product page tells us, the Bothy drops the washroom to drastically reduce dimensions. Although we don’t have the exact numbers, here are its cool features instead.

To give owners peace of mind, this camper trailer touts a fiberglass body. The material is a lightweight composite, which offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Moreover, it’s backed by a 10-year “bodyshell warranty” — a testament to quality that’s hard to find these days. Paired with the right kind of insulation, you have an all-season motorhome that can sleep up to three.

The manufacturer also provides multiple color options for the Bothy. So far, the images show the exterior in several pastel hues. Perhaps clients can request to have theirs in special paint finishes for an additional fee. Meanwhile, the interiors are also clad in soft carpet in either wheat or silver gray.

Along with the wooden elements of the cabin, expect a cozy atmosphere inside. “Exceptionally comfortable for lounging, eating and sleeping, with heaps of storage and a versatile layout. Very competitively priced with budget and quality in mind,” writes Barefoot Caravans.

In its standard configuration, the specified weight is approximately 1,874 lbs. Thus, the Bothy would be compatible with smaller ICE vehicles or EVs. Other conveniences include a stocked kitchen, double-glazed windows with curtains, a 110 Ah battery, a Thetford Porta Potti 345, and more.

Images courtesy Barefoot Caravans